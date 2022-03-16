Invact Metaversity partners with SHEROES to support women under metaMBA program

Women applicants enrolling to the metaMBA program and nominated by the women leaders will receive a scholarship of Rs 25,000 along with mentorship until they land a job.

Invact Metaversity has partnered with SHEROES, a women-only social platform, to identify and sponsor deserving women for Invact Metaversity’s metaMBA program to promote gender equality. The first class under the program plans to have more than 50% women.

According to Manish Maheshwari, founder and CEO, Invact Metaversity, “Through this initiative, we intend to support and empower aspiring female candidates, to upgrade themselves as entrepreneurs, thereby promoting gender equality. We want deserving female candidates to contribute equally to the tech-driven workforce of tomorrow. We’ve already received over 250 leads for our scholarship program in two days, which exemplifies how young women are eager to get started and have big dreams for their future.”

Leading business women from various sectors will be part of this programme, supporting gender equality in education through scholarships while ensuring gender-balanced workforce in the future. Women applicants enrolling to the metaMBA program and nominated by the women leaders will receive a scholarship of Rs 25,000 along with mentorship until they land a job and move beyond.

Women leaders supporting the programme includes Sairee Chahal, founder of Sheroes, Kirthiga Reddy, former SoftBank partner and Facebook India head, Vani Kola, founder and managing director of Kalaari Capital, Shradha Sharma, founder and chief editor of YourStory, Shereen Bhan, managing editor of CNBC-TV18, amongst others.

“Access to high-value opportunities will enable more women to rise to mid to senior levels and beyond, across India Inc. The SHEROES ecosystem is a key enabler of financial and social capital for women, and we believe that the partnership with Invact Metaversity will inspire more women to aspire for leadership roles in a highly interconnected global economy,” Sairee Chahal, founder and CEO, SHEROES said.

