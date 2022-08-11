Invact Metaversity launches inaugural course with 300 students in first batch

Invact Metaversity, a 3D immersive virtual learning platform, has announced the launch of its 10-week Finance Equity Research programme for aspiring finance professionals. According to an official statement, the programme is scheduled to begin on August 15, 2022. In the first batch, the varsity has announced to select 300 students to start with.

“The part-time course is planned to run over 2-3 months requiring 10 hours of coursework, group discussions and feedback per week. It aims to allow working professionals to pursue the course for upskilling, alongside their existing jobs,” the official statement said, In addition to the core course, the program will also coach students on their business communication skills and prepare them for job interviews.

The Invact Metaversity further added that the inaugural finance course will be delivered to students in a metaverse environment to enable peer-to-peer learning and personalised feedback mechanisms along with a structured course to build job-ready skillsets. Furthermore, students will also be able showcase their employable skills by building and publishing their own proof-of-work portfolio, it added.

The course is designed with a focus on new-age employable skills. Invact Metaversity aims to build multiple educational worlds on its platform, with creator and teacher-led universities focussed on different knowledge streams.

Invact Metaversity claims to have designed its first course focused on Equity Research to meet the needs of students, MBAs, finance professionals, aspiring business leaders, and finance enthusiasts.

“Metaverse and education make symbiotic sense to deliver quality, affordable and enduring learning outcomes at scale. Today, not only are there lacs of job openings in the private sector, we also see more work being outsourced to India. However, employers still struggle to find qualified candidates. Invact aims to bridge that gap between industries to find a skilled workforce,” Tanay Pratap, founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Invact Metaversity said.

