Invact Metaversity aligns with Government’s skill development plan, launches product management course

Invact Metaversity has launched an integrated product management course for aspiring product managers. The course will be curated and delivered by Anshumani Ruddra, an industry veteran along with other industry professionals from companies like CRED, Google, WhatsApp, Uber and Paytm among others.

The program aims to teach aspirants about market research, minimum viable product (MVP) strategies, and design product documents, paving way for opportunities for students in the market, on successful completion of the course.

“Indian companies see product-led growth as the next big strategy. This will lead to high demand for product managers going forward. It will therefore be pertinent to go beyond current product management skills to encompass many other talents including development of growth strategies and so on. We are introducing this course to cater to that future demand of talent in product management.” Manish Maheshwari, founder and CEO, Invact Metaversity, said.

“India has always been at the forefront of the tech domain, especially in emerging technologies. From a service-oriented tech leader, the country has gradually and consciously moved to become a product builder over the years. This new course will go a long way in developing product managers of tomorrow,” Ruddra said.

