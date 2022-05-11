iNurture Education Solutions raises $15 million in a combination of debt and equity from ADM Capital

Ed-tech firm in higher education providing degree programmes in partnership with recognised universities in India, iNurture has raised $15 million from from ADM Capital in a combination of debt and equity.

As part of this transaction, ADM Capital has acquired Ventureast’s stake in iNurture, facilitating a complete secondary exit.

“Having established a profitable growth trajectory, our efforts in the last few years have been to strengthen our offerings in the online space, especially focused on student employability, through a robust technology infrastructure and effective academic constructs as well as powering the Smart University model through implementation of Centres of Excellence across our University partner network. Ventureast has been an exceptional partner to iNurture over the years and given that they wanted to distribute meaningful returns to their limited partners within the fund’s life, we have facilitated a successful exit for them,” Ashwin Ajila, founder and managing director, iNurture.

The Bengaluru-based ed-tech firm plans to utilise these funds for propelling growth of its National Education Policy 2020 (NEP)-ready programmes, expanding its Centres of Excellence model across university partners in India and further enhancing its technology stack for student placement.

ADM Capital is an investment firm with a focus on financing growth, cross border transactions, acquisitions and special opportunities across the Asia Pacific region

Currently, the company claims to have partnered with over 30 university campuses across India, offering over 50 programmes on campus, and has more than 15,000 students enrolled in these differentiated programmes. iNurture Education also has partnerships with global universities providing programmes in Design, Digital Business, Sports, Luxury and Hospitality Management including several courses in emerging technologies.

Read also: Indian learners among the youngest, 75% under 30 years, reveals Duolingo report