INTO launches University Access Centre in New Delhi, aims to bring study abroad solution to India

INTO University Partnerships has launched its new University Access Centre (UAC) in New Delhi with the aim to provide a complete study abroad solution for Indian students. The Centre aims to bring together international education agents, onsite university representatives and local marketing teams under one seamless system, an official release said.

The UAC has been strategically located in Connaught Place – New Delhi’s prime financial and commercial centre, to cater to students from the bustling metropolis and adjoining regions.

A period of significant growth prior to COVID-19 and a further surge post pandemic has made India a top sender for leading study abroad destinations, notably Canada, the US, Australia and the UK. Indian students going abroad for higher education recorded a six-year high in 2022 at 750,365. This constitutes a significant 68% jump in comparison to 444,553 students going abroad in 2021. This trend is likely to continue as demand for overseas education continues to grow in the country.

“The facility is designed to be a dynamic, vibrant space where students can engage face-to-face with education agents and university representatives and access information and support for their academic and career success,” Olivia Streatfeild, CEO, INTO, said.