INTO launches flagship application processing centre in India for university partners in US, UK and Australia

INTO University Partnerships, a global education partnering organisation, has launched a state-of-the-art Application Processing Centre (APC) in India that aims to speed up application turnaround times for international students applying to its partner universities across the US, UK and Australia.

The APC will be a regional hub handling applications from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, an official release said. The four countries collectively accounted for 11% of the global flow of tertiary-level students in 2020 with India alone contributing over 8%, as per an UNESCO report. The numbers have since risen further, the report added.

The APC initiative aims to bring INTO’s admissions operation closer to the markets where the volume of applications is highest and continuously growing. “We recognised the need to be closer to our agents and students in high-demand regions to achieve the highest enrollment efficiencies. Our team of experts in India can now process and directly forward applications to our university partners for evaluation. This will result in faster processing times and improved service quality for students, agents and university partners,” John Sykes, CEO, INTO, said.

The APC team in New Delhi can now process 4,000 applications per week, achieving much faster turnaround times than before. “This is a game changer for a high-volume student market. Our ability to package up complete applications and pass them to our university partners for decision-making has increased fourfold. We are now able to push applications through almost immediately and service our agents quickly and efficiently,” Andy Fawcett, executive vice president, Admissions and chief technology officer, INTO, said.

Besides the APC in India, INTO maintains teams in Hong Kong, serving China and East Asia, as well as in the US, handling applications from the rest of the world. The global education partnering organisation has also launched market facing University Access Centres (UACs) in eight locations around the world, including New Delhi, where the demand for overseas higher education is rapidly rising.