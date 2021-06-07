Internships for JGU students: 103 students to intern at CyberEQ and IAIE

For those students interning with Cyber EQ, students conduct research on regulatory and technological issues around cybersecurity.
More than 100 students of international relations, public policy, humanities, business and law from the OP Jindal Global University (JGU) have been awarded internships in leading Australian organisations.
“Despite the constraints presented by the global Covid-19 pandemic, 103 students have been selected for internships at CyberEQ and IAIE in 2021,” JGU said in a statement.
JGU has signed MOUs with the Australia-based Institute for Australia India Engagement (IAIE) and Cyber EQ to create opportunities for students to undertake internships in Australia.
With the IAIE, students participate in the Student Mentoring and Research Training (SMART) program over 1-2 months.
For those students interning with Cyber EQ, students conduct research on regulatory and technological issues around cybersecurity.
