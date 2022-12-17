Finding the right institute with the right internship programme

scorecardresearch
A good internship will help you obtain the right type of skills that would help you find the right kind of job with the right company upon graduation.

A good internship usually gives the intern a clear, unambiguous, and direct set of responsibilities.

By Vaidyanathan Vaidy Jayaraman  

Any good Institute that offers a high quality degree program would always  incorporate an internship requirement before their students graduate. There are  several questions to keep in mind before you choose an internship program.   

1) Is it paid or unpaid – This could be a critical part of your decision to take  advantage of this opportunity to work on an internship. However, it is  important to keep in mind that an internship is a great way to obtain some  experience working in the real world, on a real project, with real people  and provide a fruitful solution. It matters not whether you’re getting paid –  what really matters is whether the experience you’re going to obtain during  the internship is going to put you in a better position to obtain a full time  job upon graduation  

2) Get to know your key responsibilities – A good internship usually gives the  intern a clear, unambiguous, and direct set of responsibilities. By  completing the task on time and within the forecasted budget, the intern  will increase their chance to obtain a pre‐placement offer to continue their  role on a full time basis after graduation.    

3) Opportunity to network – “Your network is your net‐worth.” You have to  figure out whether the internship is going to help you broaden your list of  contacts (network). Will the internship allow you to meet as many people  as possible is a question to keep in mind when you pick and choose the  engagement.  

4) Skills that you will obtain – You will have to decide the type of skills that  you’re going to gain while you’re interning. A good internship will help you  obtain the right type of skills that would help you find the right kind of job  with the right company upon graduation. Skills such as team‐work, project  management and relationship building are highly sought out by companies.  Hence, researching into the type of skills that you would gain will help you  in the long run. Additionally find out whether the company has mentoring  programs for interns while gaining the required training and support to  perform well during the duration of the internship.   

5) Amount of effort taken by the company – Today’s workplace promotes a  collaborative and team (together everyone achieves more) oriented  culture. It is important to gauge the amount of thought and effort that a 

company has taken to put together the internship requirements – for  example, does the internship align well with the company’s vision and  mission. Additionally, what is the company culture – does it include a dress  code, weekly team meetings, key deliverables, access to office perks and  interaction with top management.   

6) Make it count – A successful internship can be the beginning of a successful  career path. During this journey, it is important to develop a healthy  relationship with your supervisor. Some are very helpful while others taken  on a hands‐off approach. While all of them are busy with their projects, you  should not be afraid to ask questions and get maximum exposure with the  top management of the organization.   

It’s all about your willingness to go the extra mile and get involved in every  aspect of your project. Uncertainties are inevitable, worrying is optional and  planning is paramount. Internships give a wonderful opportunity to get you  ready for the real world. At the end of the day, make your internship count.  

The author is global dean, UG, professor, Supply Chain Operations, Data Sciences and Analytics, at  SP Jain School of Global Management. Views are personal.

