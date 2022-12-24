Tips for freshers to shine in a job interview

By Rakesh Godhwani

Stepping out into the corporate world can seem extremely daunting if you are fresh out of college. While it is an understandable response, a job interview doesn’t really have to be a stressful experience.

Even the most seasoned professional can experience the occasional jitters before appearing for an interview. This feeling of nervousness can be attributed to the earnest desire to be accepted, or validated for the skills you possess, along with wanting to avoid rejection.

Once you make peace with this natural feeling, you can calm your jangled nerves and move on to acing the interview. Any job interview is as much about the psychological assessment as it is about technical skills. With the right preparation, you can sail through the interview, and bag that coveted job!

Here are some pro tips on preparing for an interview and tackling some commonly asked questions:

1. Organise your thoughts

It’s imperative to bring your academic knowledge and technical skills into an organised thought process. Preparation is key, especially for freshers. Meticulous preparation will help you respond to each question intelligently and confidently, thereby helping you to make a good first impression.

It’s a great idea to include anecdotes in your responses. Make sure that your story has a strong start, an exciting middle, and a satisfying conclusion that will make the interviewer connect with you.

2. Pause before you respond

People have varying speaking styles. Allow the hiring manager to finish the question before you start responding. Don’t be in a hurry to jump in with the first answer that comes to your mind. Pause for a moment to be sure that you have understood the question.

It’s advisable to make a mental note of the points you want to cover in your response before you start speaking. Avoid digressing; give a direct response addressing every aspect of the query.

3. Ask for clarification, if needed

If you are unsure about a question, do not hesitate to ask for clarification. This will demonstrate active listening skills and showcase your genuine curiosity to understand the task before you execute it.

While speaking of ideas, it’s best to describe how you have applied them in internships or college projects. It’s good to reiterate the main takeaways from your response.

4. Be as honest as possible

If you actively sought out the position, be explicit about what attracted you to it. Bonus points if you can match your values with the organisation’s mission.

Recruiters typically are interested to know whether you can hold the fort under pressure. Speak about instances when you had to take a split-second decision, and also honestly mention the outcome as well. If the decision was a failure, don’t sugar coat it. The recruiter will, in all probably, appreciate your honesty.

5. Know your recruiter

Before the interview, ensure you read up about the company and its culture. On the company’s website, for instance, you can discover whether they value collaboration and autonomy or have a flat organisational structure. You can then use that knowledge to respond suitably to questions about your professional aspirations.

Since the onset of the pandemic, many recruiters are curious to know how candidates have been spending time in the recent past. In case you haven’t spent most of your time taking courses or brushing up on your professional skills, there’s no reason to worry. You can speak about spending time on activities you enjoy – perhaps, practising the guitar or keeping a journal. You can reflect on how it aided your productivity and emotional wellness. It is okay to not lie to make an impression by giving textbook answers such as, “I worked on up-skilling my skill sets required for my job” etc

6. Answer ‘googly’ questions don’t dodge them

Often candidates are asked unexpected questions, usually towards the end of the interview. This might often break the candidate’s confidence that they would have built through the course of the interview. Answer it with utmost sincerity and attempt only if you genuinely know the answer would make sense. Remember that it is also okay to take a pause and think as well as to accept that you don’t know the answer. We often feel that we might lose out on our opportunity if we do not attempt the question, but it is better to be honest and it is fine to say. “I will get back to you on this” – This also shows your interest to learn and also highlights your value system.

7. Ask the right questions

It is prudent for the fresher to be upfront and ask the right questions before joining an organisation. Apart from the remuneration and other benefits, one must seek information about the company’s mission, current growth, future plans, performance evaluation and policies. This can help the young professional to get a clear understanding of the company, the job profile, and the expectations at work.

It’s always better to ask than to assume and regret later. It is important to be curious about the company.

Eventually your professional growth is directly proportional to the company’s growth. Most candidates don’t want to sound too ambitious in an interview, but it is vital to ask questions to your interviewers like “Do you see me in a leadership role in so and so years?” Another interesting question to ask would be “What are the company’s five-year plans – in terms of innovation, growth, expansion?” This will help you understand if your visions align with the company.

Always put your best foot forward, follow simple etiquettes like dressing appropriately, putting your phone on silent mode, and being on time.

Remember, whether you get the job or not, an interview offers you an opportunity for professional and personal growth, and it is also a chance to make a solid impression on them. So even if you don’t crack this one, maybe they will remember you for some other position. Finally, treat it like a conversation and not an interrogation. All the very best!

The author is the founder and CEO of the School of Meaningful Experiences (SoME).