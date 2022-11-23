Internshala Trainings launches ‘Skill Development Scholarship Programme’ worth Rs 1.5 crore

Internshala Trainings has launched the Internshala Trainings Skill Development Scholarship Programme with the aim to skill over one lakh meritorious college students from diverse domains including engineering, management, design, among others. The students will be given free training worth Rs 1.5 crore in 75 plus in-demand skills on the Internshala Trainings platform, according to an official release. The last date to apply for this scholarship is December 10, 2022, the release said.

“Through this scholarship, we aim to help them pick the skills that interest them and master them while they are still pursuing their degrees. With this initiative, we wish to impact one lakh students’ lives and hope that we can help them progress in their professional journeys,” Shadab Alam, Head, Internshala Trainings said.

The students pursuing their undergraduate or postgraduate degrees from any of the recognised colleges or universities in India are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The only criteria for selection is that the students should be amongst the top 10 rankers in their respective batches.

To avail the scholarship, the students need to reach out to their college faculty or trainings and placement officers and carry their marksheets along as a proof of their merit.

