Internshala renames ‘Specializations’ programme to Placement Guarantee Course

Upskilling platform Internshala Trainings has announced to rebrand its Specializations courses to Placement Guarantee Courses, which aims to help learners secure better opportunities by providing in-demand skills. The courses are designed to offer guaranteed placement or a full course fee refund in case the learner is not placed upon successful completion, an official release said.

The Placement Guarantee Courses further aims to provide learners with a comprehensive understanding of their chosen field of study and equip them with the skills needed to succeed in their profession. “The courses offer a blend of theoretical and practical training, enabling learners to acquire in-demand skills and expertise employers seek,” the release added.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that the Placement Guarantee Courses are developed to provide personalised mentorship from industry experts to guide learners throughout their learning journey. They will offer learners hands-on training with real-world projects to hone their skills.

“At Internshala Trainings, our aim is to provide our learners with the best possible education and training to help them achieve their career goals. We understand that the job market can be competitive, which is why we have come up with Placement Guarantee Courses that can give learners a competitive edge,” Sumit Periwal, head , Placement Guarantee Courses, Internshala Trainings, said.