Internshala raises Series A funding from LC Nueva Investment Partners and others

Career tech platform, Internshala has raised an undisclosed amount in the Series A funding round from LC Nueva Investment Partners that raised the investment through their venture capital fund – LC Nueva Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). Vijay Datt, founder, promoter, and CEO of Citadel Management Consulting, also participated in the funding and led the group of seasoned HNI investors.

The platform would utilise the funds to enhance existing products and launch new offerings for college students for the skilling and placement of budding professionals.

“Our goal is to become the career super app for college students. Internshala’s internship and training platforms serve the unaddressed market of 45 million college students. The massive gap in the demand and supply of high quality young talent is a problem that large companies and booming start-ups experience alike. We aim to bridge this gap and become a trusted partner that enables companies to build their dream teams. The latest investment will enable us to achieve the same at a much faster pace,” Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO of Internshala, said.

“Internshala has built trust among the massive network of college students and companies. It has emerged as the most credible brand in the college students’ space. On the one hand, it empowers millions of college students to explore different career options, learn new skills, and connect with the best opportunities. On the other hand, it helps start-ups build their first teams, and companies hire the best college talent,” Sohil Chand, founding partner and chief investment officer, LC Nueva AIF siad.

Founded in 2011, Internshala is an internship and training platform helping college students to skill themselves. The platform provides students with access to online training and their first real-world experience through internships and fresher jobs, thus preparing them to launch their careers.

With inputs from PTI.

