Internshala launches 'Top 100 Internships of Summer' for summer internships opportunities.

Internshala, a career-tech platform, has launched, “Top 100 Internships of Summer”. This initiative has brought forth an exquisite selection of the top 100 summer internships, which offer around 500 open positions for students across all educational backgrounds across the country. The door to gaining practical experience in their area of interest is now accessible to all students, regardless of their academic credentials, thanks to this platform. Applications for these internships will be accepted until May 2nd, 2023, according to an official release.

Under this initiative, 100 summer internships are being offered, each with a minimum stipend of Rs 15,000 for the selected interns. The internships span across a variety of sought-after positions including digital marketing, business development, web development, content writing, social media marketing, graphic design, human resources, sales, marketing, operations, finance, mobile app development, software development, and data science. This is an excellent chance for students and graduates to obtain practical experience in their preferred areas, expand their professional networks, and strengthen their resumes, the release mentioned.

“Students are applying for internships year-round nowadays. However, summer still stands as the most preferred season among internship seekers. Through this initiative, we aim to fuel their demand for the best summer internship opportunities, we have brought the top 100 internships of summer in most in-demand profiles and assured stipend for the Indian students,” Sarvesh Agrawal, founder, CEO, Internshala, said.

