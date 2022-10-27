Internshala launches The Greatest Travel Internship for students

Career-tech platform, Internshala has launched a new initiative, The Greatest Travel Internship with the aim to provide opportunities to young travel enthusiasts. The internship provides students the opportunity to explore the valleys of Uttarakhand and experience traveling from an intern’s perspective. The interested students may apply for the opportunity by October 31, 2022.

According to an official statement, the selected interns will get a completely sponsored four-day experience including travel, accommodation, meals, and all the adventurous experiences. The trip will help students to understand the village economy and forest culture, about the concept of eco-tourism, and local cuisines, the statement said.

The internship would further include wildlife sightings, adventurous camping, and safari tours along with an opportunity to get in touch with nature and experience the state like a local, the statement added.

“Internships have become an immense part of a student’s career journey. In addition to exploring multiple careers and validating their skillset with practical experience, the students are now also leveraging internships to pursue and discover their passion. Catering to this need, we continuously strive to bring exciting internships like The Greatest Travel Internship. The internship not only presents a great learning opportunity but also promises a fun and adventurous experience of a lifetime,” Sarvesh Agrawal, founder, CEO, Internshala, said.

Also Read: IIM Kashipur partners with Artha Venture Fund to lead pre-seed round in FMCG brand Himshakti

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn