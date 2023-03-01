Internshala launches ‘The Greatest Stargazing Internship’ for students, graduates

Internshala, a career-tech platform has launched ‘The Greatest Stargazing Internship’. The initiative brings an off-beat internship opportunity for all college, school students, and graduates who are eligible to apply for the opportunity by March 18, 2023.

According to an official release, the internship opportunity will be a two-day expedition that will take place in a remote area with minimal light pollution. The goal of this internship is to provide participants with an opportunity to learn about the night sky and get an in-depth understanding of the field of astronomy while observing the vastness of the universe.

The selected students will get the opportunity to bring one friend to share the stargazing experience with them. They will also earn a stargazing internship certificate, the release added. Under this initiative, four selected students will join us for a fully-sponsored journey to an off-beat location away from the city.

“Throughout the internship, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive guidance from experienced stargazers and instructors who will play a major role in making this an amazing learning experience” Sarvesh Agrawal, founder, CEO, Internshala, said.