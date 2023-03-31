Internshala launches ‘Grand Summer Internship Fair', offering 23,000+ summer internships.

The career-tech platform, Internshala has launched its annual initiative, the Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF-2023). The initiative aims to brings 23,000+ summer internship opportunities for the students from all fields of education. In GSIF-2023, 2,800+ organisations will be hiring summer interns for a variety of profiles, according to an official release.

A number of popular brands will participate in the Grand Summer Internship Fair and offer internship opportunities to students, including Airtel, Decathlon, Dunzo, SnapDeal, Tommy Hilfiger, IIT Bombay, No Broker, Cultfit, Lavie, Caratlane, Times Internet, SBI Fund Management, Bagzone Lifestyles, Lemon Tree Hotels, and ClearTax, to name a few, the release mentioned.

As part of this initiative, many internships are being offered to the aspiring students from all educational backgrounds. The internship profiles include but are not limited to marketing, digital marketing, web development, Python development, content writing, sales, human resources, business development, social media marketing, data analytics, operations, product management, graphic design, video editing, programming, and finance, as per the release.

Furthermore, all internships under GSIF-2023 come with an assured stipend. It provides aspiring students with the stage to secure internship opportunities and earn a stipend as high as ₹65,000 per month. “While internships are now being actively pursued by students across the year, summer still stands tall as the peak season to pursue internships. To fulfil this demand for summer internships among students, GSIF brings more than 23,000 internships offering big brand internships, work-from-home, short-term, part-time, in-office, and PPO internships,” Sarvesh Agrawa, founder, CEO, Internshala, said.