Internshala launches free job credits for startups initiative

The career-tech platform, Internshala has launched its new initiative, “Free Job Credits for Startups”. Under this initiative, the platform has partnered with organisations and programmes including CIIE.CO IIMA, Razorpay Rize, 91Springboard, CSJM Innovation Foundation, HEN – Her Entrepreneurial Network, IITM Incubation cell, SINE IITB, IIT BBS REP, and The StepUp Ventures, an official release said.

The aim of the initiative is to help the startup ecosystem in India meet their fresher hiring requirements. Under this initiative, all the 4000 startups associated with the partner organisations will be provided with a free trial of Internshala’s premium job offerings, the release said. This will in turn help the startups access premium features on Internshala like AI-driven database, dedicated relationship manager, 10x visibility to aspiring job seekers, and 100% guaranteed hiring, it added.

“More than 75% employers trusting Internshala for their hiring requirements are startups. Starting up Internshala in 2010 and our journey till now, we understand the nature of challenges startups face when hiring new team members. Through this initiative, we aim to provide them with assistance with their hiring needs. We have committed to helping 4000 startups so far with these 10 partnerships and we aim to help 25,000 startups by the end of May 2023,” Sarvesh Agrawal, founder, CEO, Internshala, said.

