Internshala launches ‘Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home’ to offer over 5000 virtual internships

Internshala has launched “Chalo India, Let’s Work from Home”, a new initiative to provide virtual internship opportunities for the students of India. The initiative aims to provide more than 5000 virtual internships to aspirants. Interested students can apply for the internships by 20th April 2022.

Under this initiative, students from all educational backgrounds including engineering, management, design, media, and commerce can apply to the work-from-home internship opportunities based on their skill-set and interest. The selected students will be receiving an assured stipend for all internships with a highest stipend offered for Rs 29,000 per month.

Internship profiles under the initiative include content writing, business development, software development, web and app development, accounting, social media marketing, digital marketing, graphic design, UI or UX design, video making and editing, and human resources among others.

“Over the past 2 years, the concept of work from home internships has become quite popular amongst the aspiring students of India. Fueling this demand, we have launched Chalo India, Let’s Work From Home which brings over 5000 virtual opportunities for internship seekers.” Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, said.

With inputs from PTI.

