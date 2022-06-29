Internshala hosts Nestlé India’s Nesternship to update, upgrade, and upskill Indian students

Internshala has announced to host Nestlé India’s Nesternship with the aim to update, upgrade, and upskill Indian students. Nesternship 3.0 aims at enhancing the competence and employability of the youth in India.

“Virtual internships have seen a surge over the past two years among both the student and employer community. Owing to this demand, Internshala is constantly working towards getting such opportunities which offer a rich learning experience for the students of India. Taking another such step, we are hosting the Nesternship programme which offers experiential learning with 1000 paid and virtual internships to the aspiring students,” Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO, Internshala, said.

The internship programme will offer 1000 virtual internships in various fields which includes corporate affairs, finance, sales analytics, information technology, legal, marketing, supply chain, food technology, core engineering, and human resources. The aspiring candidates may apply for the opportunities by June 30, 2022.

“Nestlé believes that the start of a great career begins with a good foundation that is, exposure to the right environment, professionalism, means, and opportunities to exhibit one’s skills, passion, and competence. This is why for the past two years, we have been hiring young Indians as interns under the Nesternship programme in partnership with Internshala. The programme aims at helping them understand what a professional environment can offer, what a company with purpose and values can offer, and how the students can prove their competence,” Suresh Narayanan, CEO, Nestlé India said.

These internships will offer experiential learning to empower the selected students with skills and to make them future-ready. Each intern will be assigned a mentor from Nestlé to guide them during the course of their internship.

On completion of the internship, the selected students will receive internship certificate and an assured reward of Amazon vouchers worth Rs 10,000.

