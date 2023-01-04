Internshala announces annual career scholarship for girls; here’s how to apply

Placement assistance platform Internshala has announced its annual scholarship award, Internshala Career Scholarship for Girls (ICSG) 2023 worth Rs 25,000. The scholarship award aims to financially assist a girl who has fought against the odds to pursue a career of her dreams in any field including academics, sports, arts, among others.

According to an official statement, the scholarship will be awarded as an allowance for pursuing an internship or undertaking a project in the chosen field, payment towards a specialised training programme, or special equipment.

Girls with Indian nationally between the age group of 17 and 23 (as of December 31, 2022) will be eligible for the ICSG scholarship. The application window for the same will close after January 15, 2023. The applications will be shortlisted based on four parameters including the element of the fight against odds, achievement, purpose, and need. To apply for the scholarship, the girl students need to fill out a form and state their career objective.

The application process consists of three steps:

Online form – Submission of application.

Interview – A short-list for a telephonic interview would be announced and interviews will be conducted. The applicants will be asked to furnish all the necessary documents and proofs before the interview.

Referee check – After the interview, the referee (provided in the form) will be contacted for verification, after which the final winner will be selected and announced.