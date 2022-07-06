Internshala adds Mount Judi Ventures to its series A round

College career technology platform Internshala has announced that it has raised additional capital from Mount Judi Ventures and other HNIs as part of its expanded series A round.

“It is very exciting to see increasing investor interest in college or early career space. India is home to 45 miliion college students and for majority of them the process of discovering their true career interests, skilling, and building a rewarding career is broken,” Sarvesh Agrawal, founder and CEO, Internshala.

“With this funding we will enhance existing products and launch new offerings across exploration, skilling, and placements to become a full stack career platform that on one hand acts like a saarathi (charioteer) for a college student from day one in the college to day one in the corporate; and on the other becomes a trusted hiring partner for start-ups to build their first teams and India Inc to hire the best college talent,” Agrawal added.

As part of its expansion strategy, it has recently launched two new offerings – fresher jobs and specialisation trainings with guaranteed internships – in line with its vision of owning the complete career journey of a student.

According to you Vedamoorthy Namasivayam, partner at Mount Judi Ventures and ex-partner, Deloitte and PwC, the differentiating aspect for Internshala is the organically built two-sided network and the trust the brand has built among its users by delivering value to them. “With its vision of becoming a career super app for students, Internshala is well poised for strong growth and we are eagerly looking forward to this partnership,” he added.

Founded in 2011, Internshala claims to help millions of college students skill themselves and get their first real world experience through internships. The company had recently raised capital in a round led by LC Nueva Investment Partners in May 2022.

