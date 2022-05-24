International Olympic Committee launches Olympic Values Education Programme in India

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched the first Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in India, with the Olympism-themed curriculum being integrated into the school education system in the state of Odisha. The event took place on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The programme aims to disseminate this values-based curriculum to help children become active, healthy and responsible citizens. The programme was officially launched by Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik.

The OVEP is a practical set of resources designed by the IOC to introduce young people to the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship.

In its first year, the programme aims to impact 32,000 children enrolled in 90 schools in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela and, once in full swing, it will reach around 7 million children.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Delhi government invites nursery applications for last year’s vacant seats