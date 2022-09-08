International Literacy Day 2022: Check theme, history, and why it is celebrated on Sept 8?

International Literacy Day 2022, September 8: Every year, International Literacy Day is celebrated on September 8. The purpose of the celebration is to highlight the importance of literacy and raise awareness of literacy. This day is celebrated to remind the world about the importance of literacy.

What is the theme of Literacy Day this year?

This year, the theme of International literacy day is Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces which focuses on taking critical measures to make sure that every individual receives high-quality, equitable, and inclusive education.

Why International Literacy Day is celebrated?

This day is to raise awareness about literacy. As we know, the basic need of a human being is education. If one wants to enhance his skills, he must have to study and grow with time. Without proper education, one won’t be able to provide for their family and make his name in the world.

This day draws everyone’s attention that there are a lot of people in this world who struggle to get into the 21st century. There is a big part of women who don’t get enough education to raise their children. This day is celebrated to empower and motivate the world toward education and make education more accessible to the less fortunate.

What is the history behind celebrating Literacy Day?

The origin of International Literacy Day emerged at the world conference of Ministers of Education which was held in Tehran Back in 1965. To address the global problem of illiteracy, the UN declared September 8 as International Literacy Day on October 26, 1996.