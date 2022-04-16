International internship for data science and artificial intelligence in Germany

By Som Sharma

Germany is one of the most recognised nations due to the rise of data science and other technologies. The country demands AI and data science professionals as companies rely a lot on large amounts of data to shape and drive businesses.

Job market for Data Science and AI in Germany

The German market is driven by companies, especially in the IT and business sectors. The job market for AI and data science are in much need of professionals even though data science and AI are still new subjects in academics.

According to reports, Germany is set to achieve a market value of more than $200 billion by 2027 by dominating the European conservational AI ASR (Automated Speech Recognition) market in 2020. Being one of the most developed countries when it comes to digital public services and business digitization, the AI market is predicted to grow at an impressive rate of 34.1% between 2019-2025.

Majorly, the German job market follows all modern AI and data science trends. The country offers internship opportunities even though they are not studying at any German university and lets you apply the latest AI and data science techniques to the dynamic data sets to drive the transformation of data led businesses.

Students are offered with a great range of opportunities to intern. Depending on your area of interest you can choose to intern in AI research where you can explore in the fields of AI and ML (Machine learning), Cryptography, develop smart and impactful solutions for businesses and clients of various companies. As many companies partner with various other types of businesses across the globe sharing mutual interest, you can work with a team that works closely with Data analytics and the QR.

Internships in AI and data science also offer you to intern in Quantitative research machine learning to work with techniques like deep learning and many more. Handle and learn market making, electronic, trading, portfolio optimization and so much more. Germany also offers internships in sales, trading and research to invent new tools and ways to create new mathematical models, access liquidity, build and develop big data, contribute in asset management, develop tools to support speech recognition, natural language processing and a lot more.

Great opportunities in Data Science and AI

Companies like IBM offer internship for students learning data science. The internship provided by IBM is available for all international students not only in Germany but across all Europe. The requirements for this internship are that students need to have knowledge of NLP, have Python skills and a strong foundation of knowledge of data structures. Apart from this, being fluent in English is a must to get an internship in Germany IBM.

Another company that offers internship for data science students, here the students can apply in this company to seek expertise in data visualization and use it in real life problems. Internship provided by this German located company also allow their interns to checkout different models and analyse them for better understanding of their work, this helps the intern to improve their experience.

Germany also offers internship opportunities for international students in the field of Artificial intelligence. The major internship opportunities for AI students are Artificial Internship Researcher, in this internship an intern is supposed to bring out algorithms for the quality assessment of AI from research papers and analyse the status quo of literature by providing AI quality, apart from this internship in Germany also offer interns to collab with application development teams and scientist to create and produce innovation.

Many companies are looking for interns enrolled in degree programs like math, computer science, engineering and other similar fileds. Internships are offered to people with knowledge of machine learning, data science, AI tools and techniques, practical knowledge in one or more programming language. With problem solving skills, analytical abilities, strong communication skills, you can find a number of internships of your choice.

These internships also help you develop and grow professionally, train you with hands on work experience, guide you through the process to help you to solve the world’s financial problem, aid you to gain the knowledge and specialized skills also increase your chance to receive a full-time lucrative job offer.

The author is the director of Edu Brain Overseas.

Read Also: Mental health needs of today’s college students: challenges and recommendations