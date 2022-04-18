International Institute of Sports Management launches new courses in sports science

Sports management college, International Institute of Sports Management (IISM) has launched landmark new courses in sports science with the introduction of two new programmes, Bachelor in Sports Science (BSS) and Masters in Sports Science (MSS) from the academic year 2022-23.

“There are significant lessons to be learned from the time we have spent fighting the pandemic over the last couple of years. It was therefore important to have a course which includes an element of science which has become an inalienable part of Sports as a whole,” Nilesh Kulkarni, founder director, IISM, said.

The course has been developed by IISM and guided by industry experts including John Gloster, former Indian cricket team physio, Anant Josh, former Indian team doctor,.AadilChagla and Pralay Mujumdar and Ratnakar Shetty, former BCCI official professor who are part of the advisory board.

The course aims to provide a launchpad for careers in various sporting organisations including government sectors such as Sports Authority of India (SAI), Khelo India, Fit India, sports federations apart from various sporting associations and private sectors in the sports science field.

