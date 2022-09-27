International Buddhist university to be built in Tripura as assembly passes bill

The Tripura assembly has passed a bill for establishing Dhamma Dipa International Buddhist University in Manu Bankul. According to the official statement education minister Ratan Lal Nath had tabled the Dhamma Dipa International Buddhist University Bill-2022 on September 23, the first day of the session.

The statement said that the university will promote study of Buddhism, science, technology, medicine, dentistry, management, law, and other professional courses. It will also offer courses on history, culture, philosophy and art, it added.

Discussing the Bill in the House, BJP MLA Sankar Roy said the state government has already given 25.28 acre of land for the university at a price of Rs 75.84 lakh. “They have sought 100 acres more land for the varsity,” said Roy, who represents the Sabroom constituency where the university will come up.

“As many as 51 countries will fund the project and students of these countries will get admission in various courses at the proposed university. The construction work could not be started at the site because of the pandemic,” he said.

However, CPI(M) MLA Tapan Chakraborty, the former education minister, sought the Bill be sent to the select committee for further deliberation on the matter.

Nath said interest among the students for pursuing higher study has been growing rapidly in the Northeastern state. “At present two government-run universities and one private university are functioning in the state, apart from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute Information Technology (IIIT) and Central Forensic Science University. The new Buddhist university will open a new scope for higher education in the state,” he said.

Nath further added that although the Bahujana Hitaya Education Trust will run the proposed Buddhist university, the state government will have a “control” over it as mentioned in the Bill. “If any shortcoming comes to the government’s knowledge, the Bill can be amended and there is no need to send it before the select committee for reexamination,” he added. The Bill was then passed in the House unanimously.

With inputs from PTI

