Intermediate exam results fiasco: Committee points out errors, suggests remedial measures

Hyderabad | Published: April 28, 2019 1:31:51 AM

In its report, submitted to the government on Saturday, the committee pointed out mistakes like not displaying practical exam marks in the memos of certain geography students, education secretary B Janardhan Reddy told reporters.

The errors did not significantly impact the results, he said, citing the committee?s observations.

The three-member committee of technical experts, appointed by the Telangana government following the furore over Intermediate examination results, pointed out certain lapses and suggested various measures for improvement, officials said Saturday. In its report, submitted to the government on Saturday, the committee pointed out mistakes (in publication of results) like not displaying practical exam marks in the memos of certain geography students, education secretary B Janardhan Reddy told reporters.

“Because of bubbling error in some OMR sheets, correct marks were not awarded to very few students,” he said. The errors did not significantly impact the results, he said, citing the committee’s observations. The panel suggested measures like re-verifying the marks of a student who failed in the second year but had got good marks in first year, Reddy added. The committee was appointed after the alleged bungling in results led to widespread criticism from students, parents, students’ organisations and political parties.

Claiming that about 20 students have committed suicide reportedly after they either failed in exam or got poor marks, a Congress-led opposition delegation demanded Governor ESL Narasimhan to order a judicial probe into the fiasco.

