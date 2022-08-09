InterGlobe Foundation introduces HERITAGE fellowships to raise awareness about Indian culture

Aviation and hospitality enterprise, InterGlobe Foundation (IGF) has launched InterGlobe HERITAGE fellowships with the aim to encourage the community of researchers, journalists, architects, and other individuals to unearth the undocumented aspects of Indian culture and raise awareness of our heritage.

According to the official statement, these fellowships are available to students and faculty of liberal arts, researchers, journalists, architects, and freelancers. The application deadline for the fellowship is August 31, 2022. A jury comprising of historian Swapna Liddle, Ratish Nanda, conservation architect, CEO Aga Khan Trust for Culture, Vaibhav Chauhan, CEO, Cultre and Rohini Bhatia, chairperson, InterGlobe Foundation- will select four applicants for the programme, and the fellowship will last for three months starting November 1, 2022.

The statement further added that the fellowships will focus on presenting a comprehensive vision for the preservation of lesser-known facets of Indian heritage, communities, and practices. It will encourage fresh perspectives on India’s heritage, amplify local voices and conditions to help understand heritage-driven development, and explain how community development initiatives and tangible and intangible heritage in a certain area are interconnected.

“InterGlobe Foundationis focused on preserving and promoting the culture and heritage of India. The foundation believes in joining hands for conserving India’s tangible and intangible heritage and in raising awareness in communities through multiple partnerships; the HERITAGE Fellowships are a step in this direction. IGF is committed to investing in our nation, its citizens and its heritage. Our vision is to build pride in communities by supporting sustainable livelihoods, conserving the environment and promoting heritage and culture,” Rohini Bhatia, chairperson, InterGlobe Foundation, said.

Furthermore, the statement mentioned that InterGlobe Foundation has been working in this field since 2014 in partnership with several NGOs. Some of the heritage restoration projects include the scoping, conservation and cultural revival of Abdur Rahim Khan-I-Khanan’s Mausoleum in Delhi; cultural mapping and documentation of ten Indian cities; the restoration of stepwell “Indra Kund” in Delwara; and research on Qutub Shah Mausoleum in Hyderabad and Lal Bagh Palace in Indore.

