Intel ups its game in Artificial Intelligence; takes it to Indian schools

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes more mainstream, technology companies such as Intel seems to latched on to the trend. Intel plans to launch several initiatives such as ‘AI for future workforce’ and ‘AI for current workforce’ by the end of this year with an aim to build skill-ready workforce, Shweta Khurana, senior director – Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), government partnerships and initiatives, global government affairs, Intel told FE Education Online. “AI for future workforce will cater to 18 years and above and AI for current workforce is for professionals with primary focus on women driven small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” Khurana said. The programme will be delivered virtually by an Intel certified coach.

As per the company, the curriculum designed for AI for future workforce is technical; however; students does not require any prior domain knowledge. Furthermore, projects under the programme are focussed on industrial impacts such as common trade application, predictive maintenance, viral post protection, insurance fraud protection among others. “Through virtual training in a real-world environment for three months learners will be exposed to the challenges, and how to build solutions for the same,” Khurana added.

Earlier initiatives from Intel included Intel AI for youth, Responsible AI for Youth and AI for All based on Intel AI for Citizens program. Under these three initiatives, over 3,50,000 students have been trained with AI skills since 2019.

Under Intel AI for youth programmes the learners acquire technical skills in data science, computer vision and natural language processes as well as social skills focused on AI ethics and biases and AI solutions-building. For this, Intel has collaborated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Ministry of Education (MoE) and AI curriculum for students, setting up focused AI skill labs, and creation of AI-readiness by skilling facilitators in CBSE schools.

Responsible AI for youth initiative empowers government school students between eight to 12th grade with a new-age technology mindset, relevant skill sets, and access to required tools. Intel has collaborated with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEitY), Government of India (GoI), National e-Governance Division (NeGD), to launch this programme.

In July 2021, Intel launched the AI For All initiative in collaboration with the MoE with the purpose of creating a basic understanding of AI for everyone in India. AI For All is a four hour, self-paced learning program that demystifies AI in an inclusive manner. It is applicable to a student or a stay-at-home parent, a professional in any field or even a senior citizen. The programme is aimed to demystify AI for one million Indian citizens in its first year.

Furthermore, in March 2022, Intel joined hands with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), GoI for its programme ‘Building AI Readiness among Young Innovators’ that aims to build digital readiness among students between six to 10 grade enrolled under DST’s INSPIRE – Awards MANAK scheme. The programme aims to build an AI-ready generation to empower students with the knowledge and skills to leverage AI in an inclusive way.

