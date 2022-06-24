Intel India inaugurates design and engineering centre in Bengaluru

Intel India has announced the expansion of its design and engineering footprint in India with the unveiling of a new 4.53 lakh square feet facility. “The new centre across two towers can accommodate 2,000 employees and aims to help advance Intel India’s design and engineering work in client, data centre, IoT, graphics, artificial intelligence, and automotive segments,”a company statement said.

The centre was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Present in the event were Karnataka Minister of IT and BT, Higher Education, Science and Technology, C N Ashwath Narayan, and Country Head, Intel India and vice president, Intel Foundry Services, Nivruti Rai among others.

“Intel’s critical contributions and relentless quest to advance innovation in design and engineering in India over the past two and half decades highlight the design opportunity India offers to the world,” Chandrasekhar said.

With inputs from PTI.

