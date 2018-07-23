Integrated BEd courses from next year, says HRD minister Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar (PTI)

Even as the Lok Sabha on Monday passed an amendment bill on teachers education, Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar announced that four-year integrated B.Ed courses will be started from the next academic year.

The Human Resource Development Minister said that the government is on the verge of formulating the National Education Policy, “which is almost ready and is giving a final shape to it”.

The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017, amends the National Council for Teacher Education Act, 1993.

It seeks to grant retrospective recognition to certain teacher education institutions and grant retrospective permission to start new courses/training in teacher education.

Replying to a debate on the bill, Javadekar said: “The institutes conducting these courses… I found there were communication gaps, misunderstanding and laxity. So, we are going to fix their responsibility. We must ensure quality education and teachers.”

“The four-year composite courses are B.A (B.Ed), B.Sc (B.Ed) and B.Com (B.Ed). Those who want to become teachers can apply for these courses after Class 12. We are preparing ourselves for it,” said the Minister.

Replying to a question by NCP MP Supriya Sule on conducting a study on the standards of teachers training, Javadekar said: “There are 18,600 institutes that offer B.Ed courses. There are about 1,000 private ones. No study has been conducted so far as Supriya Sule ji pointed out.

“We are going to prepare a report. We have asked these institutes to submit affidavits as to what all facilities they have and about their achievements. We have already received 8,700 affidavits whereas show-cause notices have been issued to the remaining.”

Javadekar stressed the need to make the institutes accountable and transparent and said that there will be stress on quality learning.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda stressed the need for setting up a National Sports University in Haryana from where, he said, a number of medal-winning sportspersons have emerged.

He also demanded an Institutions of Eminence status to one of the prominent universities in Haryana.

TMC MP Saugata Roy emphasised improvement in standards of teachers education and suggested that more English-medium government schools should be established.