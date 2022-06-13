Institutes such as IIM Amritsar improvise quality of education says Union Minister, Subhas Sarkar

Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education stated that institutes like Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Amritsar are working towards welfare of the people by improving the quality of education. “Institutes like Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar are working towards the welfare of people by improving the quality of education and imparting 21st-century skills,” he added.

According to an official release, Sarkar visited the campus of IIM, Amritsar and met the faculty, staff and students of IIM.

Addressing the gathering, Sarkar highlighted the shift to experiential learning in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Union minister emphasised the need for learning communication and presentation, which he described as a balance between speaking and listening.

“Our research and innovation activities should benefit the most disadvantaged individuals and focus on fostering industry and academia linkages,” he said.

Reminding the slogan of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, he stated India can stand up by imparting education meticulously and holistically by blending nuances of empathy and compassion with technological advancement in functional areas, like genomics, biotechnology, and nanotechnology.

He appealed to the students of the institute to hold motivational events for those who fail to do well in board exams of 10 and 12 grade.

With inputs from PTI.

