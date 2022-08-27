Students not in favor of university rankings while choosing for colleges, reveals IC3 Institute Student Quest Survey

The university ranking slipped to sixth place with 29% from last year’s second place, while students favored other factors such as programme details (51%), financial aid or scholarship information (51%), life on campus (38%), and potential job opportunities (45%) over university rankings, revealed 2022 IC3 Institute Student Quest Survey Report. According to an official statement, the report was launched on August 24, 2022, at the Annual International Career and College Counseling (IC3) Conference at the Hyderabad International Convention Center.

Interestingly, the report added that almost 49% of students do not have access to college and career counseling. Overall, 92% of the students who had access to a counselor found their interactions valuable and helpful. In addition, almost 59% of students with counseling felt that their counselors had played a vital role in making them aware and better prepared for the transition from school to university.

Furthermore, the report showed that the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), and Canada continue to be the top 3 international study destinations. Universities worldwide witnessed an increase in student applications in the last two years (80%), and in their regional representation.

In addition, the percentage increase in enrolments has been only 47%, indicating the need for timely and correct guidance to alleviate the stress on students of multiple applications. “The programmes with an increased demand are data science, analytics, and humanities programs. Around 77% of the students agreed that financial budgeting information is essential in finalizing college choices, but only 23% of students were privy to this critical information,” the report noted.

“The survey findings reveal trends and patterns, which are essential for students, families, counselors, schools, universities, and governments to plan for the most suitable measures and interventions. These plans can then establish an ecosystem that ensures informed and judicious decision-making, supporting our youth for a purposeful and fulfilling life ahead,” said Amrita Ghulati, Director – Academics, IC3 Institute, U.S.

