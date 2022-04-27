Institute of Management Studies, Noida invites applications for session 2022

Institute of Management Studies (IMS) has opened its admissions for different courses for its 2022 batch. The institute offers under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) programmes in Business Management, Law, Mass Communication, and Information Technology affiliated to CCS University Meerut.

Applicants seeking admission are required to fill a separate application form which can be collected from the institute by paying Rs 1050 for UG courses and Rs 1450 cash for the PGDM program. The application form can also be obtained by post, online or demand draft facility.

The applicants who have passed or will appear for their class 12 examination from any recognised Board of Education will be eligible to apply for the admission process.

Further, the eligible candidates will have to undergo entrance exam at the institute’s Noida campus. The entrance exam will comprise of a written test and personal interview. All qualifying candidates will be required to carry their portfolios and admission will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination and the performance in written tests and personal interview.

Read also: Work of IGNOU professors needs to be celebrated, says education minister Dharmendra Pradhan