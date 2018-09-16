Institute of Eminence: Delhi University proposes to open nine more institutes if granted status

To seek ‘IoE’ status, Delhi University to open nine more institutes

The Delhi University is expected to open nine more institutes with themes and sub-themes ranging from- Indian culture, its heritage to climate change. However, the plan will become a reality if it gets the status of ‘Institute of Eminence (IoE)’ by Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD).

In an academic plan submitted by the varsity officials to the Union Ministry, the central university also talks about extending more academic freedom to expand sources of finance and “self-financing” courses. A total of six institutes across the country including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Delhi and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and three private institutes such as Reliance Foundation’s Jio Institute, BITS Pilani and Manipal University were awarded the ‘IoE’ tag.

The tag grants an institute or a varsity more academic freedom. Ten more private and government institutions will reportedly be selected for the ‘IoE’ status.

In its proposal to HRD Ministry, DU said, “The academic plan of the IoE proposal entails nine thematic areas with a number of sub-themes, which underscore the conception of an interdisciplinary collaborative effort of the University of Delhi community. This endeavour reflects the university’s resolve to respond to the present and future needs of our society as of the globe,” according to a report by The Indian Express.

The university officials suggested to open institutes such as: Delhi School of Climate Change and Sustainability, School of Journalism, Informatics, Communication and Computing, Skill Enhancement, Incubation, School of Entrepreneurship Development, School of Culture and Heritage Education, School of Performing Art, School of Governance and Public Policy, School of Global History, Delhi School of Public Health and School of Transnational Affairs.

Among these, the School of Journalism has already been started with the second batch of students admitted in academic session 2018-19. However, the school students have been protesting over the lack of basic infrastructure. The other schools are also expected to start but on a “self-financing” mode.

According to IE, the statement on the submitted proposal to ministry reads, “We will seek to charge appropriate fees for the new courses offered under the strategic plan albeit with significant (30-50%) availability of financing for meritorious/needy students. The increasing proportion of foreign students will be charged fees commensurate with the costs while encouraging governments and multinational corporations to support meritorious/needy students.”

In its proposal, the Delhi University also spoke about the policy of faculty recruitment and fulfilling the target of 1:10 faculty-student ratio. As per the plan, the financial assistance of Rs 793 has been sought for academic-related issues- teaching, research, skill enhancement and development programmes.

The proposal also enlisted about the developing of infrastructure facilities such as hostel facilities for about 5,000 students (to cost Rs 250 crore), expansion and upgradation of WUS health and wellness facilities (Rs 100 crore), recreational facilities for resident students and staff (Rs 100 crore) and faculty housing to offer a residential campus environment (Rs 20 crore).