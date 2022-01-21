Institute of Chartered Accountants of India announces ICAI CA May 2022 exam dates — check schedule, last date for registration, other details

ICAI CA May 2022 Exam Schedule: Candidates can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org between February 21 and March 13 for admission to the Foundation, Intermediate and CA Final Examinations.

ICAI CA May 2022 Exam Schedule: The dates for the Chartered Accountants foundation, intermediate and final exams which are schedule for May 2022 have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Candidates can log onto the official website of ICAI — icaiexam.icai.org/ — to access the complete ICAI CA exam 2022 date sheet.

ICAI CA May 2022 Foundation exam schedule:

According to the schedule for the ICAI CA exams 2022 released, the CA Foundation examination will be held on 23, 25, 27 and 29th of May, 2022.

ICAI CA May 2022 Intermediate exam schedule:

The ICAI CA Intermediate exam for Group I will start on May 15 end end on May 22. while the Group II exam will be held between May 24 and 30.

ICAI CA May 2022 Finals exam schedule:

The ICAI CA Finals exam for Group I will begin on May 14 and end on May 21, and the same for Group II will be held between the 23rd and 29th of May.

The ICAI CA International taxation assessment exam:

The examination for International taxation assessment will be held on May 14 and 17.

ICAI CA May 2022 exam duration:

The Paper 3 and 4 of Foundation exam will be of 2 hours duration.

The Elective paper 6 of Final exam will be of 4 hours duration.

All the other papers will be of 3 hours duration.

Notably, there will be no reading time in the foundation exam – paper 3 and 4, and in all papers of the INTT post qualification course exam. In all the rest of the examinations mentioned above, a reading time of 15 minutes — between 1.45 pm to 2 pm — will be given to candidates.

ICAI CA May 2022 exam Application Date:

Candidates can apply online at icaiexam.icai.org between February 21 and March 13 for admission to the Foundation, Intermediate and CA Final Examinations.