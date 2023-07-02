Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts announces Rs 1 crore worth scholarships

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts, has announced scholarships worth Rs one crore to enable students to build careers. The minimum scholarship amount is Rs 10,000 and the maximum is Rs one lakh. The scholarship grants would depend on the course structure of the students. The scholarship is eligible for all courses at the Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts.

IBCA offers scholarships to more than 400 students across the country for their Bakery and Culinary Arts courses, an official release said. The Institute aims to allocate scholarship seats for their advance Diploma, Diploma, and certification courses, the release added.

The following courses are available in the IBCA institute with their respective duration: 18 months Advance Diploma Course in Culinary (Level three), 18 months Advance Diploma Course In Pastry (Level three), 12 months Diploma Course In Culinary Arts (Level two), 12 months Diploma Course In Pastry Arts (Level two), six months Certificate Course In Pastry (Level one), three months Certificate Course In Culinary, three months Certificate Course In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef.

In bakery and Culinary Arts careers, all courses at IBCA follow an international curriculum to give students the right exposure for equipping them with the highest standards, the release noted. The last date to apply for the courses is July 15, 2023.