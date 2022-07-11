InstaPreps launches ‘ Go Girls’ flagship programme, aims to provide free IIT, NEET coaching classes

InstaPreps by 7 Classes, a diagnosis-based e-learning platform, has announced the launch of ‘Go Girls’, an initiative to provide free Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) coaching to underprivileged girl children. Under the initiative, seven girls will be selected, following a series of tests and screening, and would be mentored for IIT JEE or NEET examinations.

The Go Girls initiative claims to have been modeled on the concept of ‘Super 30’ that coaches only seven students in a batch. The company claims to have secured the sponsorship of 35 students and one batch of NEET has started out of 1500 applications for the programme. It is sponsored by Sanjay Nawalkha, former chairperson, department of finance university, Massachusetts. The programme aims to get all seven students placed in government medical colleges.

“These girls come from very modest backgrounds but have the aspiration and determination to become a doctor and are very diligent and focused. InstaPreps by 7classes platform will provide in the form of Go Girls Scholarship programs.” Anup Raaj, co-founder, 7Classes, said.

The programme is founded by a team of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, National Institute of Technology (NIT) and Super30 alumni, Anup Raaj, IIT B alumnus, ex-CTO PSTakeCare acquired by K Ganesh’s Portea and a student of Super30 Fame Anand Kumar, Arun Kumar Gupta, Ranjan Kumar Soni, NIT JSR Alumnus, and Arvind Patel, IIT B alumnus.

Furthermore, the company plans to secure scholarships for more than 1000 girls with collaboration and partnerships.

Read Also: Odisha bans journalists to enter into schools, union education ministers calls it ‘inappropriate’