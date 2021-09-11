Initiative taken for NCC as elective subject in National Education Policy: NCC DG

Lt Gen Aich inaugurated the first 0.22 rifle simulator of NCC, which has been setup at NCC Group HQ 'B' at Cunningham Road in the city.

The National Cadet Corps has taken the initiative of implementing NCC as an elective subject under the new National Education Policy, Director General of NCC Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich said on Saturday.

“We have taken major initiative of implementing NCC as an Elective Subject as part of New Education Policy,” Lt Gen Aich said addressing the officers, staff and students here.

According to the NCC DG, over 7,800 schools and colleges in the country are awaiting to seek the NCC affiliation. The National Cadet Corps has planned to expand its footprint in the coastal and border areas of various States and enhance its authorised strength in a phased manner. Fully Self- Financing Scheme (FSFS) is yet another step in this direction which will provide a unique opportunity to a number of schools and colleges to include NCC in their curriculum, he added.

The DG NCC appreciated the performance of cadets during various NCC camps and competitions and outstanding work by them during the pandemic through ‘Exercise Yogdaan’ in assisting the civil administration.

He also commended them for their contribution to the flagship programmes of the government such as, ‘Swachh Bharat’ (Clean India mission), ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (Save daughters, teach daughters), ‘Fit India’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (Platinum Jubilee Festival of Indian Independence) celebrations.

“Karnataka and Goa directorate is one of the finest directorates of NCC and has been performing its tasks diligently and professionally.The directorate has adapted well to the changing requirement of shifting from offline mode of training to online to ensure that the training of cadets does not get hampered by the pandemic,” he said.

Lt Gen Aich inaugurated the first 0.22 rifle simulator of NCC, which has been setup at NCC Group HQ ‘B’ at Cunningham Road in the city.

He also awarded DG NCC Commendation Cards and Medallions to the meritorious cadets for their performance during the year.