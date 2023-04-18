Inflection Point Ventures partners with IITMAA; aims to accelerate startup investing. 

Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), an investment network, has teamed up with the IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) to provide a more profound comprehension of startup investing and the startup ecosystem to its members. IPV intends to organise curated masterclasses, knowledge sessions, meetups with prominent investors, and other events as part of the partnership to educate IIT alumni on this asset class, according to an official release.

IPV’s objective is to streamline startup investing for IIT alumni by enabling them to invest in startups established by IIT alumni and other individuals on the IPV platform. IPV will collaborate as an investment and expertise partner for suitable events organized by IITMAA. Additionally, the principal goal of IITMAA is to facilitate professional networking between alumni, professors, and current students to foster mutual benefits in academic, professional, and business fields. This includes creating an “Employment Network” to assist new graduates, alumni seeking career advancements or changes, and those who have been displaced from the workforce, the release mentioned.

“At IPV, we believe that startup investment has the potential to emerge as a long term wealth creation asset class. As more startup success stories emerge from India, we are seeing a clear trend of young workforce and even seasoned professionals leaning towards startup investments. While we have one of the largest investor networks of seasoned professionals, through alumni partnerships like IITMAA, we are keen to bring the benefits, pros and cons of startup investing to a younger audience and we hope to introduce them to our vast network and domain expertise built over the years,” Ankur Mittal, Co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures, said.

This partnership involves IPV providing assistance to IITMAA alumni in connecting and engaging with other alumni who are already members of IPV’s investor community. In return, IITMAA will introduce IPV to its global chapters and organize in-person events, such as fish market events where alumni can showcase their startups/businesses to the IIT community. IPV will be invited as a partner for knowledge sharing, investment, and speaking engagements to raise awareness about startup and angel investing at these events, the release stated.

“IITMAA has collaborated with IPV to engage its alums who would be looking forward to learning more about startup investing and build a robust Start-Up ecosystem for IITM Alumni Startups. The collaboration will enable IPV to share their knowledge and expertise with us, to improve startup & investor experiences and ensure future growth,” Nishani Manohar, executive director, IITMAA said.