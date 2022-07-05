Infinity Learn introduces ‘Infinity Learn Festival’ for learners

EdTech platform Infinity Learn announces plans to launch ‘Infinity Learn Festival’ for learners at Rs 249 starting on July 04, 2022. The ‘Infinity Learn Festival’ is valid till July 30, 2022.

According to the ed-tech platform, the Infinity Learn Festival will also cover a variety of live courses, available for a limited period. The platform aims to augment its pre-existing portfolio of Infinity Learn offerings by expanding the festival on a bigger scale.

“With Infinity Learn Festival, we aim at bringing inclusivity to those learners who do not have accessibility of learning at affordable pricing. This is a chance for them to explore our platform,” Ujjwal Singh, CEO and President of Infinity Learn, said.

Infinity Learns parent company is Sri Chaitanya Group which plans to open 200 schools across Northern part of India.

