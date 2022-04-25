Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya launches its mobile app with learner centric features

Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, has launched its mobile app ‘Infinity Learn’, bringing holistic learning experience to the learners. The app aims to help students of class six to 12 with personalised and interactive teaching. The students can now even prepare with ease for competitive exams such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams.

“Infinity Learn aims to transform the digital learning experience of learners. We have combined our over 36 years of classroom teaching experience to create a 360-learning experience that is engaging, effective and measurable. With the blend of practical teaching and cutting-edge technology, we want to achieve physical classroom engagement levels in digital learning environments. We believe Infinity Learn will help students in their aspiration to become successful,” Sushma Boppana, founder director, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya said.

Infinity Learn’s app is equipped with features such as two-way interactive video classes through hand raise feature and live chat for real time interaction and doubts clarification. The app also give students to access recorded classes anytime, take up quizzes, polls to make learning more engaging and interesting and leader board to check where the learner stands amongst his peers. Additionally, it provides easier and faster access to mock tests, previous years papers and flash cards with animations and examples for quick revision helping learners remember things assisted with tips, tricks, shortcuts, mnemonics, among others. A detailed report further helps to identify the learner’s areas of strength and gives scope for improvement.

“We want to keep our learners at the centre of everything we do. Our offerings through the app ensure learners are able to measure their progress and performance to meet their academic goals. The advanced learning platform personalizes learning, encourages learners at every step, celebrates small wins acting as a support system throughout the learning process. Our 4A Learning Model is designed by top faculty and academicians to ensure every student is successful in their preparation while making learning more engaging and outcome driven, ” Ujjwal Singh, CEO and president, Infinity Learn said.

The app was launched by Indian Cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma on Insta Live. The ad-film is themed “Jeet Pakki’ where Rohit Sharma is seen giving advice and suggestions on how to play, how to win. Infinity Learn through this ad gives out a message that ‘only an expert can guide the learner to become successful and partner the learner’s journey towards Jeet Pakki’.

