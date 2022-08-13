Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya announces 100% scholarships for Martyrs children

Ed-tech platform Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya has announced on Saturday, August 14, 2022, that it will be awarding 100% scholarships on tuition fee to the children of Martyrs. Children who are studying in classes 3rd-13th can visit the official website of Infinity Learn to register and avail the scholarship. “The scholarships are a token of thanks for the services of Indian armed forces towards the country and to its citizens and will be available between August 12 to 19, 2022,” an official statement said.

According to the statement, “the motto of Sri Chaitanya has always been to give back to the nation. No better day to commit to this than today. This is a small step to honour the sacrifices made by martyrs and give to their Children the gift of learning and education,”

Furthermore, the company claims to be in the mission of the Sri Chaitanya Education Group to find, identify, train and create tomorrow’s leaders. “The group has been relentlessly conducting many industry-leading educational initiatives, employing innovative methodologies and instruction methods to bring about a sort of revolution in the education sector in India,” Sushma Boppana, founder, director, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, said.

“Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya salutes the contribution and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces and their families to our nation. It has been our mission to provide accessible and affordable solutions in education. The objective is to help students across the country and then train them to become India’s greatest doctors, engineers, and scientists and help them find a successful futuristic career,” Ujjwal Singh, president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya said.

Furthermore, through this scholarship, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya aims to honour the brave souls who lost their lives trying to protect the nation and secure their children’s future. With this endeavour, the company also aims to pay its homage to our defence forces this year by facilitating education of wards of martyr’s.

