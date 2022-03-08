Infinity Learn acquires Don’t Memorise for an undisclosed amount

The acquisition will help Infinity Learn to increase its lead over its competitors in online space and traditional education institutes

Sri Chaitanya group’s edtech start-up Infinity Learn has acquired Don’t Memorise-a concept-based multilingual content platform for an undisclosed amount. Infinity Learn founder-director Sushma Boppana said in a statement that the acquisition will help in assessing complementarity and strengthening its position in the edtech sector.

She further added, “While the organic growth continues to be strong for Infinity Learn, inorganic routes including acquisitions, is another pillar for growth and expansion. This will help Infinity Learn to increase its lead over its competitors in online space and traditional education institutes.

Infinity Learn CEO and president Ujjwal Singh said, “The acquisition of Don’t Memorise establishes content production expertise and complements Infinity Learn’s existing in-house content expertise. The acquisition will also provide additional opportunities for enhanced partnerships with the existing partners.”

Mumbai-based Don’t Memorise claims to have a subscriber base of 2.6 million and over 250 million views on YouTube. Founded in 2014, Don’t Memorise focuses on the K-10 segment, developing content in English, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali mainly for maths and science.

