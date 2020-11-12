Indo-Kenyan scholarship for IIT students

A similar ten-year scholarship has also been established at IIT-Delhi.

A perpetual scholarship for successful, underprivileged applicants commencing in 2020 at IIT-Bombay has been

established by the legacy of late Shantilal Mohanlal Shah.

A similar ten-year scholarship has also been established at IIT-Delhi. The trustees of late SM Shah hope that the scholarships from IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi — one of the premier technical education institutes in the world—will enable the brightest minds from an underprivileged background to get the best education, excel in life and

support the deserving students in the future.

Suhas Joshi, Dean Alumni & Corporate Relations of IIT Bombay, said: “We truly appreciate this thoughtful contribution from the SM Shah Trust. The scholarship instituted will definitely help in supporting the studies of a needy deserving student. The impact of such scholarship will definitely inspire many. We strongly believe that this

is the beginning of a longstanding relationship between the SM Shah Trust and IIT Bombay.”