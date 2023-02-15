AP Deputy CM inaugurates indigenous tribal tradition school in Lower Subansiri district

A new indigenous tribal tradition and cultural school, Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko, was inaugurated in Mwya village of Lower Subansiri district in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The school was established with the aim of promoting and preserving the state’s indigenous tribal culture and traditions while providing quality education to tribal children in an environment that respects and promotes their culture, language, and traditions.

During the inauguration, Mein praised the efforts of the local community and emphasized the importance of preserving the indigenous cultures and traditions of the state. He also urged the school’s faculty to provide modern education while incorporating traditional values and ethos.

Additionally, Mein assured a grant of Rs. 1 crore for support of the school and pledged to facilitate grants-in-aid for all the indigenous teaching schools of the state. The inauguration ceremony was attended by various dignitaries who also offered prayers at the indigenous prayer hall, Nyubu Namlo at Mwya.

