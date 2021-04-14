India’s National Education Policy is futuristic: PM Modi

"India takes pride in being the mother of democracy as it's values are embodied in our social life," Modi said addressing the Association of Indian Universities' 95th annual meet and a national seminar of vice-chancellors via video conference.
"The National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global parameters," Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is futuristic and as per global standards.
