India's G20 Presidency aims to bridge education gaps, unlock transformational potential, says Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

India’s G-20 presidency takes centre stage today in Pune as a seminar on “Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy” is being held at Savitribai Phule Pune University. The seminar is organised alongside the G20 fourth Education Working Meeting, with approximately 50 delegates from 20 countries in attendance, according to an official release.

Rajkumar Ranjan, union minister, state for education, external affairs, emphasised India’s focus on building upon previous G20 presidencies and addressing barriers to achieving the full transformative potential of education. These include bridging gaps in quality education and skills, as well as accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He highlighted India’s National Education Policy (NEP), which places particular emphasis on developing the creative potential of individuals. The NEP recognizes the importance of cognitive capacities such as literacy, numeracy, critical thinking, and problem-solving, while also nurturing social, ethical, and emotional abilities, the release mentioned.

Ranjan stressed that foundational literacy and numeracy, which encompass basic reading, writing, and mathematical skills, are essential prerequisites for future education and lifelong learning. Global surveys have indicated challenges in achieving foundational literacy and numeracy worldwide. Thus, ensuring these foundational skills for all children becomes an urgent priority, requiring immediate action and clear goals, such as attaining foundational literacy and numeracy by Grade 3, as per the release.

Sanjay Kumar, secretary, skill development, entrepreneurship, expressed expectations that the seminar would help identify effective policies and practices adopted by G20 and invitee countries. The ensuing panel discussions would focus on various aspects, including curriculum, teaching approaches, teacher training, parental involvement, and the role of the community in supporting learning at home. Additionally, an exhibition on Ensuring Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, Digital Initiatives, Research, and Skilling is being showcased, allowing delegates and officials to explore these themes between sessions, it added.

Furthermore, the seminar featured presentations by UNICEF on Foundational Learning and Numeracy, as well as insights from Prof. Manjul Bhargava on the progress made in this field over the past 20 years and increased accessibility to education in G-20 countries, the release mentioned.

The seminar comprised three distinct sessions. The first session focused on teaching and learning approaches for foundational literacy and numeracy in a blended mode, while the second session addressed the role of parents, caregivers, and community members in supporting home learning, socio-emotional skills, and child health and nutrition. The third session centered on capacity building and training of teachers for foundational literacy and numeracy in the context of multilingualism, the release said.

Also Read Aditya Birla World Academy opens admissions for grade 11 IBDP and A-Level programmes

Additionally, a multimedia exhibition showcasing best practices in education, foundational literacy and numeracy, digital initiatives, research, and skill development is also being organized. Over 100 exhibitors, including UNICEF, NSDC, NCERT, National Book Trust, Indian Knowledge Systems Division (IKS), and startup initiatives, will present their contributions. The exhibition will be open to local institutions, students, academicians, and researchers from June 17 to 22, 2023, except on June 19, 2023, it added.