India’s G20 Presidency 2023: NLU Delhi to host round tables, panel discussions

National Law University Delhi, in the light of India’s G20 Presidency, has announced to organise a series of round tables and panel discussions which are scheduled to take place across the whole year, starting April. The themes of the discussion Series are influenced and inspired from the theme of India’s G20 Presidency, that is, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future”, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“As India has assumed the Presidency of G20, it will play a critical role in setting and steering the agenda for other G20 countries to follow. We believe, as a leading Law University, it is our duty to assist India’s efforts in fulfilling its G20 priorities. Through these panel and round table discussions, we will be able to identify the gaps, assess the challenges and find solutions to the problems that India, the Global South and other G20 Countries are facing,” G.S. Bajpai, vice chancellor, NLU Delhi, said.

The discussions and round tables will be organized and helmed by NLU Delhi professors across the broad themes of Cybersecurity, Green Development, Digital Infrastructure, Women-led Development, Technological Transformation and Sustainable Development Goals. The themes are thus chosen so as to coincide with the objectives that India hopes to achieve during its Presidency term.

“Through the discussion series we will be engaging in a dialogue with different stakeholders, academicians, entrepreneurs, civil society members, among others, on areas that G20 countries deliberate upon. We have a plan of coming out with a compendium at the end of the discussion series, which can be relayed to relevant ministries and departments as recommendations or policy briefs,” Harpreet Kaur, professor of Law, registrar, NLU Delhi, said.