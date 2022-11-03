India’s education system one of the largest globally, shows performance grading index

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L) has released the Performance Grading Index (PGI) for States and Union Territories (UTs) for 2020-21, which shows evidence based comprehensive analysis of school education system across State/UTs.

According to the Index, the Indian education system is one of the largest in the world with about 14.9 lakh schools, 95 lakh teachers, and nearly 26.5 crore students from varied socio-economic backgrounds.

The PGI provides insights and data driven mechanism on the performance and achievements of school education. The prime objective of PGI is to promote evidence-based policy making and highlight course correction to ensure quality education for all.

The assessment is made considering 1000 points across 70 indicators grouped into two categories namely outcomes and governance management (GM). These categories are further divided into five domains which include Learning Outcomes (LO), Access (A), Infrastructure and Facilities (IF), Equity (E) & Governance Process (GP).

The PGI 2020-21 classified the States/UTs into ten grades; highest achievable Grade is Level 1, which is for State/UT scoring more than 950 points out of total of 1000 points. The lowest grade is Level 10 which is for score below 551. The ultimate aim of PGI is to propel States and UTs towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions that will bring about the much-desired optimal education outcomes covering all dimensions. The PGI is expected to help States and UTs to pinpoint the gaps and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level.

As per the Index, a total of seven States and UTs namely Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh have attained Level II (score 901-950) in 2020-21 as compared to none in 2017-18 and four in 2019-20. Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are the new entrants to highest achieved level of any State so far.

The newly formed UT such as Ladakh has made significant improvement in PGI from Level eight to Level four in 2020-21 or improved its score by 299 points in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20 resulting into highest ever improvement in a single year.

